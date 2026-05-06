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Tucker Kraft Injury: Ahead of schedule in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 12:38pm

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that Kraft (ACL) is "a little bit ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a right ACL tear and that both he and Micah Parsons (ACL) are expected to be "back early in the [regular] season," Andrew Bandstra of Channel 3000 News reports.

Gutekunst previously labeled Kraft ahead of schedule in mid-January, and it appears the tight end's progress has continued on an encouraging track. He noted that Kraft is further along in his rehab than Parsons, which makes sense considering the timing of their respective ACL tears (early Nov. vs. mid-Dec.). Kraft, meanwhile, has stated that he's targeting a Week 1 return. He's entering his age-26 season and the final year of his deal with the Packers, though Gutekunst has confirmed talks regarding an extension are underway. After Green Bay allowed Romeo Doubs to sign elsewhere as a free agent (Patriots) and dealt Dontayvion Wicks in a trade (Eagles), Kraft is facing a clearer path to targets alongside returning wideouts Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden. In eight regular-season games prior to tearing his ACL in 2025, Kraft had emerged as Green Bay's leading receiver with 32 grabs for 489 yards and six scores on 44 targets.

Tucker Kraft
Green Bay Packers
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