Tucker Kraft Injury: Cleared for 11-on-11 drills
Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Kraft (knee) will participate in 11-on-11 team drills during Sunday's training camp practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Kraft opened training camp on the active/PUP list but has slowly increased his workload over the course of the last couple of weeks. His clearance to work in team drills is another positive step in his recovery from a torn ACL that he sustained in Week 9 of the 2025 season. Kraft is unlikely to play in either of the Packers' last two preseason games but appears to be on track to suit up Week 1 against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 13.
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