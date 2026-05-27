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Tucker Kraft Injury: Could be ready for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Kraft (ACL) could be back on the field by the start of, or during, training camp, Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

GM Brian Gutekunst said early May that Kraft is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a right ACL tear and is expected to be back in the starting lineup early during the 2026 regular season, but LaFleur's current prognostication is arguably even more optimistic. The 25-year-old tight end is working his way back from surgery undergone last November after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 9 of the 2025 campaign. Before going down, Kraft had firmly established himself as one of the focal points of Green Bay's passing attack. With Romeo Doubs now in New England and Dontayvion Wicks in Philadelphia, Kraft stands alongside Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden as one of Jordan Love's top pass-catching options heading into 2026. In contrast to Kraft, LaFleur said he expects Micah Parsons (ACL) to begin training camp on the PUP list, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Tucker Kraft
Green Bay Packers
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