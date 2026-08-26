Tucker Kraft Injury: Expected to be full go Week 1

Kraft (knee) is expected to be "full go" for the Packers' Week 1 regular-season opener against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Kraft got his first taste of full contact in joint practice with the Cardinals on Wednesday, and he deemed himself ready to go for the start of the 2026 season. The tight end isn't going to play in Friday's preseason finale, so all sights are set on Week 1. Kraft will be 10 months removed from his torn ACL next week after he sustained the injury in Week 9 against the Panthers last season.