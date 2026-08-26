Tucker Kraft Injury: Expected to be full go Week 1
Kraft (knee) is expected to be "full go" for the Packers' Week 1 regular-season opener against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Kraft got his first taste of full contact in joint practice with the Cardinals on Wednesday, and he deemed himself ready to go for the start of the 2026 season. The tight end isn't going to play in Friday's preseason finale, so all sights are set on Week 1. Kraft will be 10 months removed from his torn ACL next week after he sustained the injury in Week 9 against the Panthers last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tucker Kraft See More
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Draft Strategy: 3 TEs to Target, 3 TEs to AvoidYesterday
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Analysis: Understanding ACL TearsYesterday
-
Mock Drafts
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 22 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap2 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tucker Kraft See More