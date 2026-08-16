Tucker Kraft Injury: Expects to be on snap count early in season

Kraft said Sunday that he expects the Packers to limit his reps "probably until halfway through the season," Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Kraft has been trending toward returning Week 1 following a season-ending torn ACL suffered during Week 9 of the 2025 campaign, and he also returned to 11-on-11 drills for the first time Sunday. The fourth-year tight end added that he's hoping not to be on a rep count for the regular-season opener, per Demovsky, so it'll be worth monitoring his status leading into that game versus the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 13. Kraft played at least 88 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps in each of their first seven games before going down last year. He finished with 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns over eight contests in 2025. Kraft also was asked whether he expects a new contract by Week 1, saying "that's the goal," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.