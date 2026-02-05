Kraft said in mid-January that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery from a right ACL tear suffered in early November and that he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign. Across eight-regular season appearances prior to his knee injury, Kraft had emerged as Green Bay's leading receiver with a 32-489-6 line (44 targets), putting him on the trajectory not only for a career-best season, but also a high-end fantasy finish. The 25-year-old tight end currently is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but it appears the Packers may prioritize agreeing to terms on a long-term extension before then. Gutekunst noted that Kraft is "a really important part of this football team" and provides a positive impact "not only as a player but as a leader."