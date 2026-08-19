Tucker Kraft Injury: Impressing in team drills
Kraft (knee) has been impressive in 11-on-11 drills since the Packers cleared him Sunday to take part in them at practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports
Since that point, Kraft has been making plays against the Packers defense, recording four catches Sunday and five more Tuesday. One of those grabs occurred on a deep ball down the right side from QB Jordan Love, who arced a pass over CB Keisean Nixon that Kraft hauled in with one hand and then sprinted for a would-be touchdown. This comes on the heels of Kraft telling Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com on Sunday that he hopes to not be on a snap count to begin the season but acknowledged that the Packers may place him on one following last November's ACL tear. Meanwhile, Kraft and the Packers still are aiming to lock in a contract extension before Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 5 Underrated Quarterbacks to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 12 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)3 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)4 days ago