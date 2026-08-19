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Tucker Kraft Injury: Impressing in team drills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:47pm

Kraft (knee) has been impressive in 11-on-11 drills since the Packers cleared him Sunday to take part in them at practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports

Since that point, Kraft has been making plays against the Packers defense, recording four catches Sunday and five more Tuesday. One of those grabs occurred on a deep ball down the right side from QB Jordan Love, who arced a pass over CB Keisean Nixon that Kraft hauled in with one hand and then sprinted for a would-be touchdown. This comes on the heels of Kraft telling Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com on Sunday that he hopes to not be on a snap count to begin the season but acknowledged that the Packers may place him on one following last November's ACL tear. Meanwhile, Kraft and the Packers still are aiming to lock in a contract extension before Week 1.

Tucker Kraft
Green Bay Packers
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