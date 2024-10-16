Tucker Kraft Injury: Limited Wednesday

Kraft (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Kraft now has operated with a cap on his reps for three straight practices going back to last week, but the groin injury didn't impact his availability for this past Sunday's game against the Cardinals, when he handled a typical 81 percent snap share on his way to two catches (on four targets) for 13 yards. With Luke Musgrave (ankle) on IR for the foreseeable future, Kraft shouldn't have any difficulty dominating the TE reps for the Packers moving forward, but Ben Sims, practice-squad member Andrew Beck and John FitzPatrick are the candidates for work at the position.