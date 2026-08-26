Tucker Kraft headshot

Tucker Kraft Injury: Participating in joint practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Kraft (knee) will participate in team drills during Wednesday's joint practice with the Cardinals, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Kraft has been participating in team drills for over a week, and he has advanced enough to get some work in against an opposing team. It's still not certain that Kraft will be ready for Week 1, and it was reported earlier in August that he could open on a snap count even if he was ready to go, but the chances of him both being out there and filling a key role continue to rise.

Tucker Kraft
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tucker Kraft See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tucker Kraft See More
2026 Guillotine League Draft Strategy: 3 TEs to Target, 3 TEs to Avoid
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Draft Strategy: 3 TEs to Target, 3 TEs to Avoid
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
NFL Injury Analysis: Understanding ACL Tears
NFL
NFL Injury Analysis: Understanding ACL Tears
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
Yesterday
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
NFL
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis Using High Stakes ADP
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 2
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 2
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
2 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago