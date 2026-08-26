Tucker Kraft Injury: Participating in joint practice
Kraft (knee) will participate in team drills during Wednesday's joint practice with the Cardinals, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Kraft has been participating in team drills for over a week, and he has advanced enough to get some work in against an opposing team. It's still not certain that Kraft will be ready for Week 1, and it was reported earlier in August that he could open on a snap count even if he was ready to go, but the chances of him both being out there and filling a key role continue to rise.
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