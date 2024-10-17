Tucker Kraft Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Kraft (groin) was limited at Thursday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

The Packers are taking it easy on Kraft due to the groin injury that popped up last Thursday. He still was able to suit up this past Sunday versus the Cardinals, notching 81 percent of snaps and gathering in two of four targets for 13 yards. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Kraft goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.