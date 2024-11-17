Tucker Kraft News: Blanked in Week 11
Kraft didn't haul in his only target during Sunday's 20-19 win in Chicago.
The Packers logged 25 fewer offensive plays than the Bears and held possession for nearly 13 minutes less than the opposition, resulting in a season-low 17 pass attempts for QB Jordan Love in any of his eight appearances. As a result, no Green Bay pass catcher was targeted more than five times, and only Josh Jacobs (five) and Christian Watson (four) received more than three. As for Kraft, he was held without a catch for the first time in 10 games on the campaign. His next chance to get back in the box score is next Sunday against the 49ers.
