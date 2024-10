Kraft (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Kraft was limited in all three of Green Bay's practices during the week, but he'll give it a go Sunday. He played through the injury in Week 6 against the Cardinals but was limited to 13 yards on four targets after racking up 141 yards and three touchdowns over the previous two games.