Tucker Kraft News: Grabs sixth touchdown Sunday

Kraft reeled in both of his targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 rout of the 49ers.

Kraft was the beneficiary of one of Jordan Love's two passing touchdowns in a one-sided victory. The sophomore tight end rebounded from last week's zero-catch outing to score his sixth touchdown of the season against San Francisco. Kraft is a reasonable option for fantasy managers to consider on Thanksgiving when the Packers host the Dolphins on Thursday.