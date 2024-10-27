Tucker Kraft News: Leading receiver Sunday

Kraft brought in all three of his targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 win over Jacksonville.

Kraft finished as the Packers' leading receiver in a game where starting quarterback Jordan Love (groin) left in the second half to a groin injury. The 23-year-old Kraft was coming off of a game where he recorded his fourth touchdown of season, bringing him up to a respectable 24/342/5 receiving line through eight games. Kraft makes for a solid play against the Lions next Sunday.