Tucker Kraft News: Leads Packers pass catchers

Kraft recorded six receptions on seven targets for 78 yards in Thursday's 30-17 win over the Dolphins.

Kraft had seen more limited involvement in the Packers' offense in recent games, but he led the team in targets, receptions and yards in Thursday's win. He made several big plays, including a pair of 17-yard receptions and another 16-yard catch. It was a spike performance for Kraft, but he entered Thursday's game having topped 35 receiving yards only once in his last six contests.