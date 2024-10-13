Tucker Kraft News: Quiet showing in big win

Kraft secured two of four targets for 13 yards and rushed once for two yards in the Packers' 34-13 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kraft couldn't come close to replicating his stellar Week 5 production, which included a pair of touchdowns and 88 receiving yards overall. The second-year tight end does have multiple receptions in each game this season, but when the Packers' full complement of wide receivers are healthy, Kraft's production could experience some volatility.