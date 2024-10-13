Fantasy Football
Tucker Kraft News: Quiet showing in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 13, 2024 at 3:49pm

Kraft secured two of four targets for 13 yards and rushed once for two yards in the Packers' 34-13 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kraft couldn't come close to replicating his stellar Week 5 production, which included a pair of touchdowns and 88 receiving yards overall. The second-year tight end does have multiple receptions in each game this season, but when the Packers' full complement of wide receivers are healthy, Kraft's production could experience some volatility.

Tucker Kraft
Green Bay Packers
