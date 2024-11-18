Tuli Tuipulotu News: Extends sack streak to four games

Tuipulotu logged five tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, during Sunday's 34-27 win over the Bengals.

Tuipulotu combined with safety Derwin James for a four-yard sack on Joe Burrow late in the first quarter. Tuipulotu then did it all himself early in the second quarter, taking Burrow down for a three-yard loss which forced the Bengals to punt the ball away on the next play. Tuipulotu is now up to 7.0 sacks on the year, all of which have come over the Chargers' last four games. He'll look to continue his momentum into Week 12 against the Ravens and the elusive Lamar Jackson.