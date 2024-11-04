Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tuli Tuipulotu headshot

Tuli Tuipulotu News: Monster performance vs. Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Tuipulotu recorded six total tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.

The second-year pro from USC has begun to play ahead of Joey Bosa, recording 3.5 sacks and one pass defended across the Chargers' last two games. All of Tuipulotu's sacks have come in the last two weeks; however, he's expected to continue starting opposite Khalil Mack as part of the Chargers' top edge-rushing duo in Week 10, when the Titans travel to Los Angeles.

Tuli Tuipulotu
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now