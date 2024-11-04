Tuli Tuipulotu News: Monster performance vs. Browns

Tuipulotu recorded six total tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.

The second-year pro from USC has begun to play ahead of Joey Bosa, recording 3.5 sacks and one pass defended across the Chargers' last two games. All of Tuipulotu's sacks have come in the last two weeks; however, he's expected to continue starting opposite Khalil Mack as part of the Chargers' top edge-rushing duo in Week 10, when the Titans travel to Los Angeles.