Tuli Tuipulotu News: Sacks Maye in Week 17

Tuipulotu registered three solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, during the Chargers' 40-7 win over the Patriots on Saturday.

Tuipulotu was responsible for the first of four Chargers sacks Saturday when he got to Drake Maye for a two-yard loss early in the first quarter that forced the Patriots to punt on the next play. Tuipulotu is now up to 8.5 sacks, and the 2023 second-round pick has a chance to reach double digits during the Chargers' regular-season finale against the Raiders next Sunday.