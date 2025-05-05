Fantasy Football
Tulu Griffin headshot

Tulu Griffin News: Parts ways with Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

The Packers waived Griffin on Monday.

Griffin inked a reserve/future contract with Green Bay in January, but his spot on the roster became redundant following the team's selections of Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in April's draft. Since going undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2024, Griffin has not yet earned an opportunity to make his NFL debut.

