Tutu Atwell News: Another one catch performance

Atwell caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

As expected after last week's splits, Atwell served as a backup option to starters Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson. The speedy veteran did outsnap Tyler Johnson and Jordan Whittington, but the former ended up with the most stats out of the trio of backups, catching three of four targets for 25 yards on his ten snaps. Atwell, who only managed 13 snaps of his own, looks unlikely to break out of his rotational role with the Patriots on deck in Week 11.