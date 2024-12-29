Tutu Atwell News: Blanked as role evaporates
Atwell played nine snaps on offense and failed to record a target during Saturday's 13-9 victory against the Cardinals.
For the first time since Week 1, Atwell didn't see a single pass aimed his way, the culmination of a weeks-long trend downward for the speedster in both snap counts and production. Rookie Jordan Whittington saw the same number of snaps on offense and managed a single catch for six yards, and barring the starters earning some rest if the Rams secure a playoff spot prior to their Week 18 matchup against the Seahawks, Atwell's role on offense seems firmly cemented as minimal moving forward.
