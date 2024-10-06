Tutu Atwell News: Commands 10 targets

Atwell recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers.

Atwell saw a season-high 10 targets, though he failed to showcase the big-play ability he flashed in the Rams' last two games. He managed a lengthy catch that went for 24 yards midway through the first quarter but was otherwise limited to work in short areas of the field. While Atwell has cemented a role in the offense due to both Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee) sidelined, Kupp may be able to return as the team comes out of a Week 6 bye for a matchup with the Raiders in Week 7. Even if Atwell remains on the field, his opportunity would likely take a significant blow with Kupp back in action.