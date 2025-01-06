Tutu Atwell News: Leads team in targets

Atwell secured five of eight targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 30-25 loss to the Seahawks.

The impending unrestricted free agent's role on offense picked up considerably with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp earning the day off, but Atwell wasn't able to do much with his sudden bevy of targets. Taking out a 22-yard catch in the first quarter, Atwell's other four catches combined for just 15 yards, while Jordan Whittington and Demarcus Robinson combined for 158 yards on their six catches. During the 2024 regular season Atwell recorded 42 catches for 562 yards, both career highs, but failed to record a touchdown for the first time since his rookie campaign. Heading into a Wild Card Weekend showdown with the Vikings, Atwell is likely to revert to his minimal role on offense.