Tutu Atwell News: Makes 21-yard grab

Atwell secured one of two targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 28-22 win against the Patriots.

For the fourth consecutive week, the speedster only mustered a single catch. More troubling for Atwell's prospects is his declining usage, as he only took the field for seven snaps on Sunday. Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson have dominated the touches at wideout for the Rams in recent weeks, and Atwell seems unlikely to expand his role in a Week 12 tilt against the Eagles.