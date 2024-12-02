Tutu Atwell News: Makes pair of catches

Atwell secured both of his targets for 39 yards and rushed once for no gain during Sunday's 21-14 victory against the Saints.

The Louisville product saw similar usage compared to previous weeks, with a slight uptick due in part to Demarcus Robinson (hand) departing in the fourth quarter with an injury. If Robinson were to miss any time, Atwell would likely slot in as the tertiary wideout, with Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith combining for just 16 snaps in the victory. A showdown with the formidable Bills is up next for Atwell in Week 14.