Tutu Atwell News: Miami native returning home
Atwell is signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Thursday.
Atwell had 1,535 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in five regular seasons with the Rams. The Miami native should help the Dolphins stretch the field with his speed. Atwell joins a wide receiver room that doesn't have much depth behind Jaylen Waddle (ribs), as no wide receiver besides Waddle (910) exceeded 317 receiving yards for Miami in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tutu Atwell See More
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: NFL Combine Analysis for Wide Receivers8 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round58 days ago
-
NFL Playoff Rankings
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide65 days ago
-
DraftKings NFL
DraftKings NFL Playoffs Best Ball: $3M Playoff Millionaire65 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage65 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tutu Atwell See More