Tutu Atwell News: Nets three catches

Atwell secured all three of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

Atwell logged the fourth most snaps amongst the Rams' wideout corps on Sunday, with his 17 offensive snaps barely edging out Tyler Johnson's 14, while Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith failed to record a single snap. Atwell's biggest contribution on the stat sheet came in garbage time, however, as he snagged back-to-back catches of 12 and 11 yards, respectively, before Cooper Kupp scored on a 27-yard touchdown grab. The Saints, who have given up 256.6 YPG in the air this season, will be Atwell's next test in Week 13.