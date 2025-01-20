Tutu Atwell News: Only two snaps in defeat

Atwell secured his only target for 18 yards during Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

The two snaps on offense actually doubled his number from the wild-card round, and Atwell's 18-yard catch in the fourth quarter led to a Colby Parkinson touchdown. Despite a career-high 42 receptions and 562 receiving yards, Atwell failed to record a touchdown and saw his role reduced significantly once Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned to the lineup from injury. Atwell, along with teammate Demarcus Robinson, are unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason, and the Rams will have a decision to make on bringing one or both of them back or relying on Nacua, Kupp and rookie Jordan Whittington to anchor their wide receiver room in 2025.