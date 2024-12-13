Fantasy Football
Tutu Atwell headshot

Tutu Atwell News: Records just one catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 4:11pm

Atwell secured one of two targets for six yards during Thursday's 12-6 victory against the 49ers.

With Demarcus Robinson (shoulder) active, Atwell saw his typical playing time as the fourth option at wide receiver for the Rams. Despite this, Atwell tied his second-worst performance of the season with his 1-6-0 receiving line, which he also recorded Week 10 against the Dolphins. Another tough pass defense is on deck for Week 16 as the Rams travel to play the Jets, making the prospects for a breakout game for Atwell particularly bleak.

Tutu Atwell
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
