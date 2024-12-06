Fantasy Football
T'Vondre Sweat headshot

T'Vondre Sweat Injury: Could play in Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 3:23pm

Sweat (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sweat was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a shoulder injury in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Commanders, but he still has a chance to play Sunday. If Sweat misses the first game of his NFL career in Week 14, expect Keondre Coburn to serve as the team's top nose tackle.

