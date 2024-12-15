T'Vondre Sweat Injury: Forced out Sunday
Sweat is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Cincinnati with a shoulder injury, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.
Sweat dealt with a shoulder injury that left him questionable to play heading into last week's loss to the Jaguars. The rookie ultimately suited up versus Jacksonville, but it appears he may have re-injured his shoulder at some point during the first half versus the Bengals. In Sweat's absence, expect Keondre Coburn to step up at nose tackle.
