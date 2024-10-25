T'Vondre Sweat Injury: Iffy for Week 8

Sweat (hip) is questionable to play Sunday against Detroit, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sweat has trended downward during the week, logging a full practice Wednesday followed by a limited session Thursday before sitting out entirely Friday. Tennessee coach Brian Callahan suggested Friday that Sweat isn't certain to play Sunday, so he could be a game-time decision. If Sweat is unable to suit up, Keondre Coburn could see substantial snaps if he's able to return from a knee injury after sitting out the Titans' past two games.