T'Vondre Sweat headshot

T'Vondre Sweat Injury: Iffy for Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Sweat (hip) is questionable to play Sunday against Detroit, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sweat has trended downward during the week, logging a full practice Wednesday followed by a limited session Thursday before sitting out entirely Friday. Tennessee coach Brian Callahan suggested Friday that Sweat isn't certain to play Sunday, so he could be a game-time decision. If Sweat is unable to suit up, Keondre Coburn could see substantial snaps if he's able to return from a knee injury after sitting out the Titans' past two games.

T'Vondre Sweat
Tennessee Titans
