T'Vondre Sweat headshot

T'Vondre Sweat Injury: Moved to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

The Jets activated Sweat (hamstring) off the active/non-football injury list Saturday.

Sweat was placed on the NFI list in late June. The defensive tackle finally appears ready to move past his hamstring issue and is ready to return to the practice field. Sweat will have a chance to play in next Friday's preseason game against the Steelers, but it will not be surprising if the Jets organization takes it slow with its interior starter.

T'Vondre Sweat
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T'Vondre Sweat See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T'Vondre Sweat See More
NFL Game Previews: Week 7 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 7 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
303 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 6 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 6 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
310 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 5 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 5 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
317 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 4 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 4 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
324 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 3
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
329 days ago