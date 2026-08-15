T'Vondre Sweat Injury: Moved to active roster
The Jets activated Sweat (hamstring) off the active/non-football injury list Saturday.
Sweat was placed on the NFI list in late June. The defensive tackle finally appears ready to move past his hamstring issue and is ready to return to the practice field. Sweat will have a chance to play in next Friday's preseason game against the Steelers, but it will not be surprising if the Jets organization takes it slow with its interior starter.
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