T'Vondre Sweat headshot

T'Vondre Sweat News: Being dealt to Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 8:32am

The Titans agreed to terms Thursday on a trade that will send Sweat to the Jets in exchange for Jermaine Johnson, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sweat and Johnson are both ascending talents on the defensive line whose talents will better suit the schemes of their new teams, especially with New York having traded former defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys midway through the 2025 campaign. A 2024 second-round pick, Sweat was productive across his 12 regular-season appearances with Tennessee in his second pro campaign, recording 34 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks, plus one pass defensed. He also tallied 18 quarterback pressures. He will pair with Harrison Phillips to anchor New York's interior defensive line in 2026.

