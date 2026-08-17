T'Vondre Sweat News: Practicing again

Sweat (hamstring) is participating in practice after being activated off the active/non-football injury list Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive tackle will remain "on a pitch count this week as he ramps up," per Cimini. Sweat was placed on the NFI list in late July, but his hamstring injury was never considered serious, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. The former Titan is expected to start on New York's defensive line after recording 34 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, in 12 regular-season games last season.