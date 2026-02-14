T'Vondre Sweat headshot

T'Vondre Sweat News: Solid sophomore season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Sweat recorded 34 tackles (16 solo), 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed across 12 games with the Titans in 2025.

Sweat missed five of Tennessee's first six games, primarily due to an ankle injury. That led to a downturn in his overall statistical output, though he remained strong against the run and also tallied 18 quarterback pressures -- a much higher rate than his rookie campaign. Sweat will pair with Jeffery Simmons in 2026 as a formidable duo along the Titans' defensive line.

T'Vondre Sweat
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T'Vondre Sweat See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T'Vondre Sweat See More
NFL Game Previews: Week 7 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 7 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
121 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 6 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 6 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
128 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 5 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 5 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
135 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 4 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 4 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
142 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 3
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
147 days ago