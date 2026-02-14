T'Vondre Sweat News: Solid sophomore season
Sweat recorded 34 tackles (16 solo), 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed across 12 games with the Titans in 2025.
Sweat missed five of Tennessee's first six games, primarily due to an ankle injury. That led to a downturn in his overall statistical output, though he remained strong against the run and also tallied 18 quarterback pressures -- a much higher rate than his rookie campaign. Sweat will pair with Jeffery Simmons in 2026 as a formidable duo along the Titans' defensive line.
