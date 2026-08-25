Ty Chandler Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Saints placed Chandler (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Chandler suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Rams. The running back has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the entirety of the 2026 season. The Saints added Zamir White in a trade with the 49ers to make up for the loss of Chandler.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Chandler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Chandler See More