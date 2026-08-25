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Ty Chandler Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 4:11pm

The Saints placed Chandler (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Chandler suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Rams. The running back has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the entirety of the 2026 season. The Saints added Zamir White in a trade with the 49ers to make up for the loss of Chandler.

Ty Chandler
New Orleans Saints
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