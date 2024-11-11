Ty Chandler News: Gets limited role on offense
Chandler had four carries for 18 yards in Sunday's win at Jacksonville.
Chandler had played just two snaps on offense the previous two weeks after Cam Akers took over the backup running back role. Chandler only got on the field after Aaron Jones missed time late in the game due to a rib injury. Chandler could get some time on offense this week at Tennessee if Jones misse times or is limited with the rib issue.
