Chandler had two carries for four yards in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

With Aaron Jones back to full health, Chandler played on just 11 of the offense's 60 snaps. Meanwhile, Jones played on 43 snaps. Chandler will likely get a larger share of the workload in most games to keep Jones fresh, but he's a clear second option. Still, the Vikings are not afraid to give Chandler a significant role in the offense if Jones is hurt.