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Ty Chandler News: Moving to New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Chandler and the Saints agreed to terms on a one-year deal Tuesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Chandler, a 2022 fifth-round pick from North Carolina, appeared in just three games for the Vikings last season due to a knee injury, rushing 17 times for 47 yards while catching three of four receptions for 11 yards. However, he appeared in all 34 of Minnesota's regular-season contests from 2023 to 2024, recording 643 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 158 carries. Now with the Saints, Chandler will likely compete for a backup role behind Travis Etienne ahead of the 2026 season.

Ty Chandler
New Orleans Saints
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