Ty Chandler News: No snaps on offense

Chandler did not have a carry in Sunday's win over the Colts. He did not play any snaps on offense and played seven snaps on special teams.

Meanwhile Cam Akers had six carries for 46 yards and two receptions for seven yards while playing 16 snaps on offense. It's surprising that Chandler has fallen to third string given how he was used early in the season and without any indications that he was hurt or negative comments from the coaching staff. However, it looks like Chandler will have a minimal role on offense based on Sunday's game with Akers as the backup to Aaron Jones.