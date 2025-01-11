Fantasy Football
Ty Chandler headshot

Ty Chandler News: Set to play in wild-card contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 1:05pm

Chandler (illness) does not have an injury designation for Monday's wild-card matchup versus the Rams, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Chandler sat out Friday's practice due to an ailment, but he returned to practice in full Saturday and doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game. No. 1 RB Aaron Jones (foot) is also without an injury designation for the wild-card contest, and Cam Akers (illness) is expected to suit up despite being deemed questionable, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic, so Chandler will likely work as Minnesota's No. 3 running back and primary kick returner.

