T.Y. Hilton News: Officially hangs up cleats

Hilton announced his retirement from the NFL via his personal social media accounts Wednesday.

Hilton, a 2012 third-round selection by the Colts in 2012, piled up five total seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards across his 11-year career in the NFL. He led the league in receiving in 2016, when he compiled a career-best 91-1,448-6 line on 156 targets, and Hilton also retires as a four-time Pro Bowler. Aside from having linked up with the Cowboys late in the 2022 campaign as a depth option, Hilton spent his entire NFL career in Indianapolis.