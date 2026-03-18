T.Y. Hilton headshot

T.Y. Hilton News: Officially hangs up the cleats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Hilton announced his retirement from the NFL via his personal social media accounts on Wednesday.

Hilton, a 2012 third-round selection by the Colts in 2012, piled up five total seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards across his 11-year career in the NFL. He led the league in receiving in 2016, when he compiled a career-best 91-1,448-6 line on 156 targets, and Hilton also retires as a four-time Pro Bowler. Aside from having linked with the Cowboys late in the 2022 campaign as a depth option, Hilton spent his entire NFL career in Indianapolis.

T.Y. Hilton
 Free Agent
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