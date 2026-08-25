Ty Johnson Injury: Not practicing, but running again

Johnson (lower leg) didn't practice Tuesday, but head coach Joe Brady said that the running back has resumed sprinting, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Though Johnson hasn't practiced in more than two weeks while nursing an apparent lower-leg injury and looks unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason finale versus the Steelers, Brady noted that the running back is "in a good head space" and could still be available for the Bills' Sept. 13 opener in Houston. If Johnson ends up being sidelined for Week 1, however, lead back James Cook could take on a heightened role on passing downs.