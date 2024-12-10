Ty Johnson News: Finds end zone in Week 14

Johnson caught two of three targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams.

Johnson failed to record a single carry in the contest despite playing the second most offensive snaps (21) at running back behind starter James Cook (27) and ahead of Ray Davis (13). Johnson's touchdown was his third receiving touchdown on the season, bringing him to four total scores through 13 games. Most of the 27-year-old's yardage total Sunday came from his touchdown, which was a 41-yard pass from Josh Allen in the second quarter. Despite finding the end zone, Johnson holds little fantasy utility barring injuries to either Cook or Davis.