Ty Johnson News: Free agency looms after AFCCG loss

Johnson had five carries for 19 yards and secured his only target for a gain of zero yards during 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Johnson worked behind backfield leader James Cook, and above rookie fourth-round pick Ray Davis, during Buffalo's narrow season-ending loss to Kansas City. While suiting up for all 17 regular-season games, Johnson compiled 41 carries for 213 yards (5.1 YPC) and one touchdown, while also hauling in 18 of 25 targets for 284 yards and another three scores. He compiled 130 kick return yards, as well. Johnson is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.