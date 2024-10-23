Ty Johnson News: Hits pay dirt against Titans

Johnson secured his lone target for a four-yard touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans.

Johnson failed to record a single rushing attempt in the contest as he operated as the No. 3 running back behind teammates James Cook and Ray Davis. The 27-year-old's minimal usage coincided with Cook's return from a toe injury that sidelined him in Week 6. Assuming the Buffalo backfield is completely healthy, Johnson does not see enough touches to be in consideration for fantasy purposes. The Bills are set to visit the Seahawks in Week 8.