Ty Johnson News: Limited production in win

Johnson rushed five times for 18 yards and failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 30-21 win over the Chiefs.

Johnson played 33 of the Bills' 73 offensive snaps Sunday, ahead of both James Cook (27) and Ray Davis (15). Despite handling his largest snap share of the season, the veteran running back was unable to get much going. Going forward, Johnson will continue to operate in his depth role barring injuries to Cook and Davis, keeping him far off the fantasy radar as the Bills head into a Week 12 bye.